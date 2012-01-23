Leading Atlanta Remodeling and Renovation Firm Brownlow & Sons Launches New Website

Marietta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- Atlanta remodeling and renovation specialists Brownlow & Sons recently launched a new Website to better showcase their services to homeowners. Brownlow & Sons specializes in remodeling, renovation, painting and home repair as well as kitchens and baths.



As a family-owned business, Brownlow & Sons has been serving Atlanta homeowners for more than 65 years. The Atlanta remodeling specialists are trusted contractors for top-quality, remodeling and restoration for large and small projects. According to founder Roy Brownlow, the key to their success has been providing high quality services, project planning and thorough client communication. “Our new Website is meant to project those attributes to our customers so that they can see the quality and work ethic we’ve espoused since 1945,” said Roy Brownlow.”



Today, Brownlow and Sons operates under the leadership of Roy Brownlow’s two sons Chuck and Mark. The two men have worked on and overseen hundreds of projects ranging from renovations of Atlanta kitchens and baths to Atlanta painting projects and home remodels since the early 1980’s. “Our grandfather started the company with our father after he returned from WW2 and they were soon joined by Dean Barlow,” said Company President Chuck Brownlow. “My brother Chuck and I have had a long time to learn from the best and continue a family tradition of quality.”



Under the leadership of the two brothers, the company has grown significantly and is now known as one of the most prominent construction and re-construction firms in the Atlanta area. We are able to bring our valued team of motivated, trained and highly qualified staff and respected industry partners who share our vision of superior performance to every project we do,” said Vice President Chuck Brownlow. “Together, we’ve been able to deliver a combination of timeless craftsmanship and solid values that have made many Atlanta homeowners’ dream homes come to life.”



The firm operates with a set of standards that include keeping the customer at the forefront of the project as well as bringing every project in on budget and on time. The construction firm also provides free estimates and 24/7 support throughout the life of the project and beyond as well as requiring no deposit on most jobs. “We believe today’s customers are increasingly capable of making decisions on the latest innovative products and building solutions,” said Chuck Brownlow. “Together with our years of experience, we succeed in making their renovation dreams a reality.” For more information, please visit http://www.brownlowandsons.com



About Brownlow & Sons

Brownlow & Sons is a leading Atlanta construction company. The firm specializes in kitchen and bath remodeling, home renovation and repair as well as painting among many other specialties. The company has served the Atlanta area for more than 65 years.