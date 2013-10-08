Leading Auto Transport Services Provider Numis Offers Free Quotes and Best Price Guarantee

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Numis Auto Transport, a license, insured and bonded company dedicated in providing nationwide auto transport, is currently providing free quotes for any vehicle transport requirement. The company informed that these quotes are being offered because they are confident that their pricing is highly competitive and extremely tough to match.



Numis is quickly becoming a preferred auto transport company amongst many car dealerships and auctioneers, since their service is one of the swiftest and their provision of enclosed auto transport ensures that the cars reach the customers without a scratch.



The Numis enclosed auto transport is ideal for shifting luxury cars and since there transport does not involve terminals these cars are delivered as quickly as possible with upmost care. Their door to door service transports the car right to the customer’s or client’s desired destination without any unnecessary hassles offering the best customer satisfaction.



Numis has become a leading auto transport service in LA and its location is ideal for fulfilling requirements of residents of nearby major cities such as San Diego, Long Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento. The company can transport a vehicle of any size to any state in the U.S. and has now even guaranteed that it is doing so at the best possible price.



Numis also offers its services in major cities of Florida. Requirement of car shipping Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa and other nearby areas are all addressed by Numis.



Numis Auto Transport takes care of any vehicle transport need and some of their major services include door to door transport, enclosed auto transport, oversized hauling, drive away services, motorcycle transport, inoperable transport and many more. Interested customers can now avail the free quote for their transport requirement(s) through NumisAutoTransport.com.



About Numis Auto Transport

Numis Auto Transport is one of the leading companies that provides vehicle transport services. Through the online platform, http://numisautotransport.com/, interested individuals can avail free quote for their required auto delivery. Numis Auto Transport is licensed, insured and bonded company that is known for the extra safety measures it takes in transporting vehicles including luxury and auctioned cars.



For more information about Auto Transport Service in LA, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of numisautotransport.com, please call at 855-563-4110 or email to support@numisautotransport.com.