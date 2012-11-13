Leading Baby Products Company Offers Discount on First-Time Orders

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Namely Newborns, a company that offers personalized baby blankets, pillows, and other items, has offered discounts of first-time orders utilizing a coupon code available on its website, Namelynewborns.com. Discounts include $5 coupons on first-time orders for purchases over $35 as well as 10% off personalized backpacks for back to school. According to Namely Newborns, “We have absolutely fantastic personalized kids backpacks. They are designed to be fun, functional and promote creativity.” Backpacks can feature aliens, trucks, and monsters, as well as cupcakes, flowers, and ballerina slippers. Founders Roz Stuzin and Denise Glasser believe personalized backpacks “make a lot of sense” adding, “you allow young children to have the individuality they are seeking …but also the convenience of always knowing which bag belongs to them.”



According to their website, “If you are looking for unique gifts, you can find personalized baby gift sets that include beautiful items from brands like Bearington Bear, Little Giraffe and Caden Lane.” Namely Newborns also has items for the environmentally conscious consumer. “You should consider an organic baby blanket or organic baby towels- Of course, you can personalize these items as well to make it even more unique!” according to their website.



Namely Newborns was founded nine years ago by two expectant grandmothers. Their goal “is to offer the finest quality products with a personal stamp. All the very best in baby gear available in a range of color options, embroidery details and your baby’s name – making it truly one-of-a-kind.” In addition, Namely Newborns donates 25% of its profits to children’s charities. Since 2003, Namely Newborns has been contracting with fine artisans and craftsman to deliver “only the best products for our baby and yours,” according to their website.