Leading Blogspot Releases a Blog on Hadoop Definitive Guide

Andhra Pradesh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The aspiring Hadoop programmers in search of right study resource need not look further; harini9505140022.blogspot.in has recently shared a detailed review on the popular book Hadoop- The Definitive Guide.



Founded by a Hadoop enthusiast, the BlogSpot covers discussions on Hadoop & various other computing aspects. Describing the Tom White book as a “must have” for aspiring Hadoop enthusiasts, Harini has placed it over the tons of Hadoop tutorials and articles available online. “This particular book explains analyzing all the nuts & bolts of hadoop framework. Lots of references and examples have been used to ensure a simplified understanding,” states the spokesperson and mentioned to Harini at 9505140022 for further clarifications.



She continues, “The most important & interesting thing here is that this book notes why some particular design decisions have taken place in Hadoop. The book not only covers MapReduce and HDFS, but even presents overview of layers sitting over Hadoop such as Sgoop, ZooKeeper, HBase, Hive and Pig.”



However, Harini has analyzed the high end HDFS internals & fine-tuning used in the Tom White book. Added to Tom’s White Hadoop guide review, Harini’s blog has also covered several Hadoop features, accompanied by posts on Distributive Computing. There are discussions on retrieval of hadoop counters in Map or Reduce Tasks, Apache Hive & Pig, HDFS NameNode and many.



“I follow several blogs to keep myself updated on all the latest happenings across the world of Hadoop & Distributive Computing. My visitors are very much welcome to suggest names of worthy blogs so that I can enrich my posts further,” smiled the founder of this leading BlogSpot.



“Overall, the blogspot is the one stop resource to find the information needed reagerding hadoop framework,” reported the founder lastly. If anyone wants to know more about the Hadoop guide, can contact the blog spot at 9505140022.



About Harini Blog Spot

Harini Blogspot is the ideal place that discusses about hadoop and its distributed computing. You can find all the information about hadoop with detailed description. For more information, click here http://harini9505140022.blogspot.in/