Leading Business Phone Equipment TelcoDepot.com IntroducesTalkSwitch VSX VoIP Phone System on Web Phone Shop

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- TelcoDepot.com now stocks the latest TalkSwitch VSX phone system offering for business customers. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business phones and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



The new VSX phone system for small businesses combines simplicity of design with superior performance and features three core units including the 84vsx, 48vsx and 24vsx. A unit will typically include voicemail broadcast feature, 16 remote extensions, external IP extensions, quality HD voice output and 20 auto attendants.



TelcoDepot.com now provides businesses with the latest TalkSwitch VSX VoIP phone offering including:



TalkSwitch 48vsx phone system (TalkSwitch 48vsx switch for 4 CO lines, 8 analog, 24 extensions - expandable up to 32), TalkSwitch 24vsx phone system (TalkSwitch 24vsx switch - can handle 2 CO lines, 4 analog/IP ports,16 extensions - expandable up to 24), TalkSwitch extension expansion license (the extension expansion license adds extra capacity for 8 IP extensions to a TalkSwitch 24vsx or 48vsx unit), TalkSwitch VoIP trunking license (the VoIP trunking license adds 8 VoIP trunks to a TalkSwitch VSX unit. VoIP trunks allow connections with VoIP service providers or connecting multiple locations) and the TalkSwitch 84vsx phone system (TalkSwitch 84vsx switch can handle 8 CO lines, 4 analog, 32 extensions).



"With the new TalkSwitch VSX offering, businesses have access to simpler, more streamlined solutions that are more powerful and scalable, allowing for high performance delivery and growth on the short term," says Yaron Ram, a TelcoDepot.com Principal.



For any inquiries, or for more information about the TalkSwitch VSX VoIP Phone System, please contact TelcoDepot.com Customer Service on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.