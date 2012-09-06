Leading Business Phone Supplier TelcoDepot.com Introduces Expanded Range of Panasonic DECT Cordless Analog Phones

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- TelcoDepot.com has launched an expanded range of Panasonic DECT cordless analog phones on its web phone store. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phone system, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business phones and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



DECT 6.0 phone systems are engineered to work in 1.9GHz frequency and do not create interference with other wireless devices such as 2.4GHz routers, microwave ovens, wireless keyboards and mice, and other household items. And because DECT 6.0 is digital, users can enjoy longer range, clearer sound and security.



Intelligent Eco Mode enabled in DECT 6.0 technology is a new feature that allows for lower power consumption when there is proximity to the base unit. DECT 6.0 extends talk time while also being environment-friendly. Battery lasts longer too due to lower power consumption and charging may not be required frequently depending on use.



Key features of the DECT business phone system include: up to 4-way conference capability, expandable up to 6 handsets, lighted handset keypad, light-up indicator with ringer/charge alert, handset locator, call waiting caller ID, and handset intercom.



"DECT Plus technology takes the already superb business appeal of DECT 6.0 phones to a whole new level by improving transmission quality and range of operation," says TelcoDepot.com Principal Yaron Ram.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com Panasonic Cordless Analog DECT Phones Reduced Price offer, including available discounts, configuration options and new pricing, visit telcodepot.com/products/panasonic-expandable-analog-cordless-dect-phone-w1-handset/683. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.