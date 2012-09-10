Leading Business Printing Company 4OVER4.COM Introduces Expanded Poster Printing Services

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM, a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including postcard printing, sticker printing, poster printing, canvas prints, and other custom printing applications has introduced a new range of poster printing services. Posters are ideal marketing and promotional products. With the new poster printing offering, customers can access more quality poster printing options for successful campaigns.



Leading business printer 4OVER4.COM has introduced an expanded poster printing service featuring premium papers including 15pt synthetic plastic, 6mil synthetic plastic, 100# gloss text, 70# uncoated text, 14pt gloss cover and 14pt uncoated cover (30% PCW) . Standard 4OVER4.COM poster sizes include 13" x 19", 14" x 22", 22" x 28", 18" x 24" and 11" x 17". 4OVER4.COM customers can now order between 50 and 100,000 prints each time.



“Posters make up an essential and central part of any successful marketing campaign; they are affordable to print in bulk and are ideal for deployment both in open high traffic areas and street corners," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about posters printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/posters, email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.