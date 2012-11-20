Leading Business Telecom & VoIP Tools Provider TelcoDepot.com Launches Special Digium VoIP Offer for Businesses

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Leading business VoIP tools supplier TelcoDepot.com has launched a new special Digium Switchvox VoIP system offer for businesses. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phone system, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business telephone systems and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Asterisk is the leading VoIP platform for SMB’s. Asterisk systems also offer a hybrid solution alternative (a combination of VoIP applications using legacy telecom equipment) for enterprise customers who are not yet ready to migrate to a complete VoIP solution.*



Asterisk systems are easy-to-install and feature-rich without costing as much as a traditional system. Asterisk Switchvox can function not only as a PBX, but also as a voice mail server, an IVR server, a conferencing server as well as a VoIP gateway. The AsteriskGUI simplifies configuration, management, and fine tuning of the system resulting in reduced support cost and enhanced ROI for small businesses.



The Asterisk appliance also includes 1 year of silver support from Digium.**



TelcoDepot.com stocks a number of Digium Asterisk VoIP Solutions for businesses including the Digium Asterisk Appliance S800i, Digium Asterisk Appliance S844i, and the Digium Asterisk Appliance S808i for small and medium scale enterprises.



“Switchvox is designed for small and medium enterprises and features a rich, cost-effective and reliable telephony solution that makes the difference for growing businesses in terms of productivity and efficiency," says Yaron Ram, Principal at TelcoDepot.com.



*Initial units shipped with VoIP solution only.



**Please confirm from TelcoDepot.com Customer Service.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com Digium Switchvox offer, including available phone systems, accessories, support and shipping options and pricing, visit telcodepot.com/voip-phone-systems/switchvox. For additional inquiries, call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.