Leading Business VoIP Service and Equipment Provider TelcoDepot.com Introduces Custom Telecom Offer for Movie Marts

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Leading business VoIP solution provider TelcoDepot.com has introduced a new special discount telecom offering for movie marts and related businesses which is designed to provide them with access to essential telecommunications facilities such as intercom systems, hosted VoIP plans, key telephone systems, real-time conferencing, video surveillance & security units, access control systems, and others, in a zero-risk, zero-hassle fashion, while also providing high quality technical support and administration options to ease the transition to VoIP-based communications.



TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading business phones and equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



TelcoDepot.com is now providing movie marts and related businesses with a special discount telecom offer on essential telecom equipment including Intercom systems, VoIP phone systems/VoIP service, key telephone systems, Real-time Conferencing (audio & video), video surveillance, access control, various equipment cabling and networking solutions, public address systems, and others There may also be special support, free shipping and other incentives for participating movie marts. Please inquire from TelcoDepot.com customer service.



"Movie marts, like most small businesses, have significant communication needs which require standard telecom equipment for incoming and outgoing communications. TelcoDepot.com is a leading supplier of phone systems and telecom solutions for businesses in a wide range of industry; we understand the requirements of the movie marts, and we have designed zero-risk solutions that match their budget, provide efficient and powerful communications, and provide a fast route to significant returns on investment" says Yaron Ram, a TelcoDepot.com principal.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com optimized phone system and VoIP service offer for movie marts, including details on availability, pricing, discounts, systems and more, please call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.