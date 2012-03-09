Leading Calgary IT Consulting Firm Poised To Share Business Cloud Computing Strategies on March 14 and 20

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- When it comes to understanding cloud computing and the important role having the right advice plays in the decision to adopt cloud computing strategies, Calgary businesses can put their complete trust in CTECH and the other members of the Cloud Summit Alliance.



CTECH and the Cloud Summit Alliance (Assistus Corporation and Aqurus) are committed to helping Calgary corporations understand how to leverage cloud services such as hosted exchange, Microsoft Office365, Microsoft CRM services and Cloud ERP solutions that benefit their businesses.



“Our membership in the Cloud Summit Alliance helps our clients and the community completely understand cloud computing before jumping in,” said CTECH President Carl Fransen. “The cloud is a game changer for businesses in Calgary as more and more business owners turn to us to remove the mystery of cloud computing.”



The Cloud Summit Alliance has two additional cloud computing events scheduled in March for Calgary businesses to attend:



March 14 at the Glenmore Inn in SE Calgary

March 20 at New Horizons in Downtown Calgary



To register for these cloud computing events visit http://www.calgarybusinessevents.ca.



About CTECH

Since 2000, CTECH has been providing quality, reliable Calgary IT support and services to its clients. Driven by the founder’s desire to make a difference in business, the company’s approach has always been to provide solutions for clients today, while positioning those same clients for growth in the future.



If you would like to learn more or have any questions, call us at (877) 455-1478 or visit http://www.ctechgroup.ca.