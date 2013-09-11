Leading California RV Dealer Sky River RV, Offers Exclusive Deals on 2013 Models

Paso Robles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Sky River RV, an RV Dealership with three locations in California, is currently offering exclusive deals on all remaining 2013 models. The end of the season deals are being offered for a limited time only and include special financing incentives, a free $1500 fuel card (on select 2013 motor homes) and substantial discounts on all 2013 models.



Sky River RV has 3 dealerships in California – Paso Robles, Dublin and Pismo Beach. The California RV dealer provides full service dealerships with RV service & parts, Sales, and rentals all offered at each of it’s three locations.



This exclusive motorhome sale ends on September 30th and the company has indicated that interested individuals should inquire about the vehicle they are interested in as prices like these tend to move inventory quickly. Michael Beardsley of Sky River RV stated that “the end of the season is usually the best time to get great discounts on RVs as the new 2014 models are on their way so we have to move the 2013’s quickly.”



One of the major reason for Sky River RV’s success for the past two and half decades is that the company offers RVs from premier manufacturers such as Airstream, Roadtrek, Keystone, Thor Motors, Newmar and more. Sky River RV’s extensive catalog which can be viewed via their official website as well, never fails to impress its customers who often find multiple choices to fulfill all their requirements and needs.



Sky River RV is also one of the only companies to have its own online show which features popular RV’s, reviews, and industry news. The Sky River RV Show is a great resource for RV enthusiasts and shoppers alike. The show can be viewed on the dealership’s website as well as their YouTube Channel.



About Sky River RV

Sky River RV is the premiere RV Dealership in California specializing in selling Quality RVs and excellent customer service. The company offers new & used RVs, full service dealerships, RV service & parts and RV rentals in all of its 3 locations; two on the Central Coast and one in the Bay Area. Through their recently consolidated website, http://skyriverrv.com/, the extensive catalog of RVs currently offered at all three locations by the company can be viewed. Recently Sky River RV has received much attention for it’s extremely low prices on 2013 models.



For more information about RVs, or to schedule a meeting or interview with the management at skyriverrv.com, please call at (805) 226-9292 or email to sales@skyriverrv.com.