Leading Car Dealer in NJ Featuring List of New Jeeps

Egg Harbor Township, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Cherry Hill CD JR, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler dealer is now serving Philadelphia, PA and are also featuring a list of new jeeps for sale in Camden. This jeep has become a crowd pleaser with its unmatched features. First thing first, the jeep can be traversed in any terrain with one of the three 4x4 systems which are designed to automatically switch from two-wheel to a four-wheel drive. The jeep also offers maximum traction by electronically locking the front and rear differentials.



"We had an excellent experience purchasing a car at Cherry Hill Jeep. Aaron and Jose worked hard to find the perfect vehicle in our price range. Thanks for the great service" says, Dave and Vicky Badgley, happy shoppers. Now available in 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 and the 3.6-Liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque, customers can choose from various Camden jeeps for sale. With some fabulous interior and exterior features, this jeep is all ready for a test drive. Customers can call today to book an appointment for their much awaited test drive.



Click here for a list of new jeeps for sale in Camden, https://www.cherryhilljeep.com/new-jeep-wrangler-dealer-serving-philadelphia/



About https://www.cherryhilljeep.com/

Cherry Hill CD JR is a reputed new and use car dealer from Cherry Hill, NJ with a huge selection of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM models. Customers can enjoy vehicles specials each and every day to make the most of the deals. Also offering service for all makes and models and carry an online inventory of genuine spare parts.



Media Contact

Atlantic Group – Brian Darby

Phone: 856-382-1640

Email: BDarby@CherryHillTriplex.com

Website: https://www.cherryhilljeep.com