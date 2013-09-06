Leading Certified Data Erasure Software Vendor and IT Asset Disposition Company Provide Solutions to ICO Compliance

Port Talbot, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- With the EU proposing punitive fines for breaches of European data laws, a leading IT Disposal company is urging organisations to ensure that data is thoroughly removed from all IT equipment before they dispose of it and they warn that many wiping techniques still leave data accessible to those with the appropriate knowledge.



Based in East Grinstead, ADISA Certified eReco provides secure IT Disposal Services to large corporate and private sector clients with 80% of their business in Southern England. Now they have has teamed up with a global provider of data erasure solutions, Tabernus. The result, they say, is that they can offer their clients a data destruction system that allows them to be totally confident that sensitive data has been properly destroyed.



The need for such a service has been highlighted by a recent survey carried out by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) which revealed that an alarming 48% of a sample of 200 second-hand hard drives still contained information with 11% containing information classified as sensitive.



Explaining their decision to become Synergy Partners with Tabernus Europe, eReco Managing Director Jane Taylor commented, “eReco deals with all kinds of Data Bearing IT from PCs and Laptops, to high end servers, storage and networking kit. This partner program allows us to access training and support from Tabernus that maximises the security and efficiency of our off site and on site data wiping processes across all the products we erase. It also gives us access to future software data destruction innovations and ensures we stay at the cutting edge of market knowledge on data destruction across all IT platforms.”



She says that the partnership will not only benefit eReco but also their clients, “It gives our clients peace of mind that they are dealing with a company at the cutting edge of Data Destruction technology whose software and wrap around processes are fit for purpose in the most secure data environments.” Continues Taylor



Meanwhile, welcoming the Partnership, Daniel Dyer of Tabernus said, “With their innovative approach to IT Disposal and first class customer service providing a cost effective but highly secure service, eReco is exactly the sort of organisation that we want to team up with.”



To learn more about eReco, visit www. Email: or call:



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure solutions please visit www.tabernus.com or www.tabernusuk.co.uk



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and operations team direct

+44 (0) 845 689 1350, email uksales@tabernus.com.



Note to editors



About eReco

Since its inception in 2006, eReco has developed into a well-respected and highly secure IT asset disposition specialist. Goals are to provide a superlative service to our clients and to drive continuous development within our own organisation. We are a proactive and dynamic organisation staffed by experienced and knowledgeable individuals. This enables us to offer professional, cost effective services tailored to our clients’ needs.



To ensure high levels of operational and environmental quality, eReco holds UKAS ISO 9001-2008, ISO 14001-2004 and is ADISA certified to 'Distinction' level.



Our services include:

Full Asset Recovery

Data and Value Presort

Data Destruction

Technical Services

Recycle Only

Remarketing

Print Consumable Recycling

Recycling solutions



It is our policy that all your data bearing devices are cleansed at our facility with Tabernus data erasure software, whether our clients have already done this themselves, or not, to ensure the security of the data we handle. We are the safety net.



Additionally, wherever possible we maintain a 0% landfill policy by engaging with specialist strategic business partners to ensure waste is diverted from landfill and recycled using environment-friendly methods. eReco is committed your data security and to assisting clients in the 'greening' of their organisations.



Contact us:

Jane Taylor, Managing Director 01342 777550

janet@ereco.co.uk



Chris Feeney, Business Development Manager 01342 777555

chrisf@ereco.co.uk



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of data erasure software and hardware products used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in London and South Wales.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate electronic data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



http://www.tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:

Kathryn Dempster PR for Tabernus Europe: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email marketing@tabernus.com