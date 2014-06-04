Leading CMMS Provider, eMaint EMEA, Hosts Successful Inaugural Event in Dublin

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- eMaint EMEA, a global leader in CMMS (computerised maintenance management software) is pleased to announce they have hosted a successful inaugural event held at their headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. The event, which took place in May, included industry insight from leading experts and also featured educational workshops for those in attendance. During the event, attendees experienced “A Morning of Maintenance Excellence” and an exclusive “User Group Summit” networking/training session.



The morning workshop featured various presentations focused on how a CMMS improves a company’s bottom line. In addition to the morning workshop, attendees were able to network with other eMaint X3 users and industry-leading experts.



Keynote Speaker of the event, Mark Haarman of Mainnovation, explained the benefits associated with “Value Driven Maintenance.” Roy Rothwell, eMaint CMMS implementation specialist, provided attendees of the event with insight on “Unleashing Your Full Potential with Your CMMS.”



The morning sessions concluded with the international eMaint customers participating in hands-on eMaint X3 CMMS training. After the training, the group set out on a tour of the Guinness Storehouse.



Brian Samelson, eMaint CEO, looks forward to hosting more events and training sessions in the future: “Our inaugural event was developed to provide our global client base and the European maintenance community with the opportunity to learn maintenance best practices, expand their knowledge of our CMMS software, and meet face-to-face with our growing EMEA team.”



About eMaint EMEA Ltd.

eMaint, a global leader in on-demand CMMS solutions, has been providing maintenance management software solutions since 1986 and was one of the first CMMS providers to develop a completely web-based “Software as a Service” (SaaS) model for more rapid implementation at a lower total cost of ownership.



eMaint helps more than 18,000 global customers across multiple industries achieve operational excellence. Its multi-lingual teams provides knowledgeable, personalised service and product support in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.



In 2013, eMaint opened its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland to provide existing international customers with the high-level of service and support they have come to know, while continuing its expansion in Europe.



For more information on eMaint products and services, please visit the UK site at www.emaint.co.uk, the EMEA site at www.emaint.eu, the eMaint North American site at www.emaint.com, the Portuguese site at www.emanut.com.br or the Spanish site at www.emaint.com.mx.