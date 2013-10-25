Leading Coupon Codes Provider All Set for Upcoming Christmas Shopping Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Ibotdis.com, a leading one-stop website that caters to the online shopping niche, has announced its all set for the upcoming holiday shopping seasons, thus it is making available numerous offers and coupon codes to online shoppers.



According to spokesperson Pemba Tsering, these offers and coupons are being provided by a long list of respected store owners as incentives to purchase from their online stores.



“At times, a coupon code is designed for a specific category but generally it's a site wide promotion,” says Pemba, a top Sears Coupons provider.



Pemba also adds that the offer attached to a particular deal on their site offers a discount on the price of the product as a fixed amount or a percentage, but most of the time it's a free shipping scheme.



Apart from a promotional offers, the site’s spokesperson notes further that there are other offers its site displays, namely “buy one get the other free” or a free gift with a purchase generally an offer from Macys.



“Our online shoppers are always in a win-win situation when they shop online utilizing the many deals and offers we present them,” says Pemba.



He adds that even though the terms and condition for the usage of these codes and deals, the responsibility lie solely with the store owners. Ibotdis.com is simply a facilitator both sellers and buyers.



Among the list of items for which Ibotdis.com offers deals and discounts, include a long list of products. Among which the consumer will find Magazines, Medical and Nursing, Mobile Phones and Accessories, Musical Supplies, Novelties and Collectibles, Office Supplies, Outdoor Gear, Pets and Animal Gear, Supplements, Tickets and Events, Travel and Hotels,TV and Studio Stores, Vision Care, Weapons, Weddings and Celebrations, etc.



“As an online website offering shoppers with coupons and deals to help them save money while they shop at their favorite store, Ibotdis.com has some of the best offers and coupons for Jcpenney and Overstock stores online,” says Pemba.



“With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and sales aplenty on our ibotdis.com site, shoppers can save both time and money. What this means is that shoppers won’t have to drive to the stores, thus saving time and money on petrol with discount and deals,” notes Pemba.



ABOUT IBOTDIS.COM

Ibotdis.com is the one stop website that caters to the online shopping niche. To be specific, ibotdis.com provides online shoppers with deals in the form of coupons, free shipping offers, product discounts, sales and numerous seasonal offers that is very time limited. Ibotis.com is a no hassle, no registration and absolutely free website. All offers and coupon codes provided here are from the respected store owners. The terms and condition for the usage of these codes and deals lie solely with the store owners. Ibotdis.com is simply an intermediate route to them.



For further information, please visit the following website:



www.ibotdis.com