Leading Coupon Provider BehindTheCounter.com Now Offers Coupons for Flights, Hotels and Vacations

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Premier online coupon provider BehindTheCounter.com has now extended its coupon service to flights, hotels and vacation packages. This latest addition to the website’s coupon database will make Behind The Counter a comprehensive coupon provider offering coupons for nearly everything. The latest coupons are for reputed websites such as CheapOStay.com and OneTravel.com. Certain coupons can enable individuals to get up to 50% off on hotel stays and fair amount of discount on flights and vacation packages.



The media spokesperson of Behind the Counter quoted on this latest addition, “Since we are now getting substantial amount of visitors to our site, many of them are providing inputs on which coupons they would like to be offered. After researching through various online booking portals we found that CheapOStay.com and OneTravel.com were keen in offering discount coupons through us. These coupons like our other coupons also offer variety such that our visitors can select according to their suitability. Substantial amount of savings can be availed through the coupons and since flights, hotels and vacation packages can cost a lot these coupons might be the biggest saving opportunities we have ever provided. Interested individuals can visit our website, behindthecounter.com to view the various exclusive deals.”



Behind the Counter has been consistently offering its coupons which are frequently updated with latest offers and discounts. This latest addition may not be a surprise to its frequent visitors as BehindTheCounter already has gained a reputation for its savings opportunities. However most of the individuals who visit the site for the first time, often state that they have never seen so many coupons with such variety ever. Certain people who do most of the shopping by using the coupons have claimed that visiting the site is now a regular routine for them when purchasing anything.



The latest coupons on the website, http://www.behindthecounter.com/, also are flexible as their expiry is more than sufficient to help interested individuals plan their journeys. For example one of their coupons for availing up to 50% off on hotel stays throughout the world expires on 2016, giving ample amount of time to people who want to use it for any future getaways.



About Behind The Counter

Behind The Counter is one of the leading websites in providing coupons and discounts for major retailers. Through the online platform, http://www.behindthecounter.com/, visitors can get free coupons for Home Depot, Sears, Best Buy, Walmart, Kmart, Staples, JC Penny, GoDaddy and many other reputed organizations. The site is known for its extensive database of coupons that can be used for hefty discounts.



For more information about coupons, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of behindthecounter.com, please call at (302) 336-8234 or email to support@behindthecounter.com.