Leading Data Erasure Vendor Tabernus Certified by NATO Information Assurance & British DIPCOG

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Tabernus, leader in Certified data erasure solutions, have announced today that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has formally Certified the latest version of Tabernus data erasure software, Enterprise Erase 5.3.



NATO Certifies products and services as being suitable for use specifically by the Military and Government organisations within its member countries. NATO approved products are sold in to the Military and Government via the NATO Information Assurance Product catalogue (NIAPC). NATO Certified products are also used by end users in the commercial sector as an independent verification of a products security credentials. NATO Members include United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany and 25 other member countries.



“Our Certification with NATO is a further welcome independent confirmation that further validates our commitment to delivering cutting edge data erasure software” Said Joe Mount, Vice President North American Operations.



“Tabernus continues to adhere to major government and military erasure standards by providing market leading data erasure solutions.” continues Joe Mount.



With more regulatory requirements evolving in practically every sector, Tabernus, a world leader in data erasure software and hardware, with offices in NATO member countries including the US, UK, and Germany, will continue to educate organisations that todays end of life data erasure and security challenges for IT Equipment can only be met by using an Independently approved and Certified data erasure product.



In other news,



The Defence InfoSec Product Co-Operation Group UK (DIPCOG) is a UK Ministry of Defence forum run by a committee composed of representatives primarily from the MoD and CESG. DIPCOG approves products and services as being suitable for use specifically by the MoD. DIPCOG is also used by end users in the non-HMG sector as being a committee approval scheme which can be used as testament to a product or service’s security credentials.



“Our approval with DIPCOG is a further validation of our commitment to the Defence and military sectors” Said Daniel Dyer, Vice President European Operations.



“Tabernus will continue to stay one step ahead of the competition by providing market leading data erasure solutions.” continues Dyer



To learn more about Tabernus’ electronic data erasure solutions please visit www.tabernus.com.



For UK and Europe please call the UK based Sales and Operations team direct



+44 (0) 845 689 1350, email uksales@tabernus.com



For North America please call the Sales and operations team 1-888-700-8560 email: sales@tabernus.com



Note to editors:



About NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is an alliance of countries from North America and Europe committed to fulfilling the goals of the North Atlantic Treaty signed on 4 April 1949. NATO’s essential purpose is to safeguard the freedom and security of its members through political and military means. NIAPC is the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue.



About DIPCOG

The Defence InfoSec Product Co-Operation Group UK (DIPCOG) is a UK Ministry of Defence forum run by a committee composed of representatives primarily from the MoD and CESG.



About Tabernus

Tabernus is a leading provider of data erasure software and hardware products used by companies of all sizes to completely remove all data from hard drive storage devices. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, its European offices are in Germany and South Wales, UK.



Established in 2002, the company now offers easy to install and operate electronic data erasure tools as both software and hardware solutions.



Tabernus has been formally certified for government use to securely erase protectively marked data after independent testing carried out by QinetiQ, a British global defence technology company under contract to the Government’s Communications-Electronics Security Group (CESG).



Tabernus partners include the OEM, Defence, Public/Private Sector, Health Care and IT Recycling and Disposal sectors.



http://www.tabernus.com



For more press information, please contact:



Daniel Dyer, PR for Tabernus UK/Europe: +44 (0) 845 689 1350 or email marketing@tabernus.com



Kristen Bargas, PR for Tabernus North America/Corporate: 1-888-700-8560 or email marketing@tabernus.com