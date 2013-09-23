Leading Domain Names Canada Provider CanSpace.ca Offers Lowest Price Guarantee on All .ca Domains

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- CanSpace Solutions Inc, a company that has been providing enterprise level hosting since 1998, is now offering a lowest price guarantee on all .ca domains. CanSpace known for its affordable hosting packages and variety of web related services is a premier provider of Canadian domain names and a preferred choice amongst Canadian businesses and government organizations for fulfilling any domain requirements.



With domain names Canada priced at only $9.75 per year without any extra hidden fees, CanSpace Solutions is offering the cheapest .ca domains available anywhere in the industry.



CanSpace Solutions is a comprehensive company which doesn’t merely provide domains or affordable hosting solutions but variety of other services such as website design, logo/image design, web application development, search engine optimization, e-commerce solutions and much more. CanSpace.ca has also been providing custom hosting solutions like cloud hosting, custom backups, enterprise email, dedicated server and VPS and virtualization to various multi-national corporations and independent businesses.



With hosting packages as low as $4.99 per month inclusive of a free domain with annual hosting terms, CanSpace.ca is not only the cheapest domain name provider but one of the cheapest web hosting providers as well.



Even though affordable pricing is an important aspect taken into consideration by many customers, it is the service which is usually the major concern. CanSpace.ca understands that most of their customers are not professional web developers and hence provides a very simple interactive website builder which helps its customers set up a professional looking website within minutes. The additional feature offered by the company of installing popular scripts like WordPress and Joomla simply by few clicks also simplifies the overall process for all of its customers.



CanSpace.ca is known for its exceptional 24/7 customer support which ensures that all queries or difficulties are solved immediately such that the website is immediately live again. CanSpace Solutions has a 99.9% uptime, world class data centers and R1Soft daily backups making sure that the websites are always accessible, quick to load and are absolutely secure.



About CanSpace Solutions Inc

CanSpace Solutions Inc is one of the leading companies that provides domains and hosting solutions specifically to Canadian businesses and government organizations. Since 1998, CanSpace has serviced companies of all sizes and has now become a premier provider of .ca domains and affordable hosting packages. Through the online platform, http://www.canspace.ca/, interested clients can view the various services offered by the company and search for required domains.



For more information Domain Names Canada, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of canspace.ca, please email to info@canspace.ca.