Leading E-Commerce Site, Cubicle.com, Triples Revenue for Record Year

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Cubicle.com exceeds financial goals and triples revenue in its second year, with more than $1.3 million in sales in 2012. The leading online cubicle dealership expects continued, rapid growth in 2013 as its business model revolutionizes the way people buy cubicles.



Launched in October 2010, the e-commerce site offers just one product line, a clone of the popular Herman Miller AO2 cubicle -- giving customers peace of mind knowing they are receiving a quality product. What gives Cubicle.com its competitive edge and attracts customers from across the United States, including companies like Exxon Mobil and Siemens, are low costs and a user-friendly buying experience.



“Our model of selling a high quality product for a very low price, while still being able to provide an extremely high standard of interactive customer service, has proven to be a huge success,” said Liz Lohman, vice president of Cubicle.com. “We are able to offer lower prices than most of our competitors because we are an online operator, do not keep large showrooms and drop ship directly from the manufacturing facility.”



The vision for Cubicle.com came in 2010 when Liz Lohman and her husband, Dan Lohman, the CEO of a St. Louis-based office furniture store and a serial entrepreneur, thought of an easier way for people to purchase office cubicles online. Investing their personal savings and time, they launched Cubicle.com in October of that year. By July 2011, Cubicle.com had grown so large that Liz Lohman left her job as a structural engineer to run the company full time.



“People have been shopping online for years when it comes to travel, clothes and electronics. We simply expanded on that concept to include cubicles,” said Liz Lohman. “Why shouldn’t there be a fast and easy option for people to acquire what they need with a few clicks of a button?”



Cubicle.com's model goes to great lengths in expanding people's comfort-zone when it comes to online shopping.



The buying process is streamlined into four easy steps and takes about five to 10 minutes from start to finish. Customers can choose the shape, size and color of their cubicle furniture , as well as add other amenities, before placing the final order. Additionally, standard shipping is free and, in most cases, the cubicles ship directly to the customer in 10 business days.



Cubicle.com customers also receive a high level of immediate customer assistance through online chats, phone calls and emails. Other free services include space planning and layout design, with project quotes typically available within an hour of contact.



Cubicle.com has not announced its 2013 revenue goals, but according to Liz Lohman, “We are about to launch a new website that will even further enhance the customer experience and have every intention of continuing to aggressively grow the business next year and beyond.”



