Leading Edge Frameless Glass Introduces a New Frameless Glass Pool Fencing Product

Moledinar, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Looking to add that little glamour or pizazz to your poolside that also enhances the transparency and beauty of your exterior property and complements your interior look? If you live in South East Queensland, (Gold Coast and Brisbane) then Leading Edge Frameless Glass (LEFG), has the perfect idea to jazz up your poolside with new 12mm thick toughened glass pool fencing



This leading Gold Coast-based glass applications importer recently introduced a new frameless glass pool fencing product that is already giving customers a reason to beat the heat. Their pool fencing is fashioned with beautiful, toughened 12mm thick glass that has been designed and tested to meet Australian standards pertaining to safety and code regulations. All glass panels and gates come in a range of sizes for different project needs, and more specialised panels are available for customised needs. They are available for purchase and installation in residential and commercial locations. Furthermore, completely committed to meeting its customers' needs, LEFG is able to accommodate any size or type of project and will keep customers involved at every step of the project, from project needs assessment to project completion and site clean-up.



"For decades we've offered our customers the best glass application and stainless steel fittings on the market at extremely affordable prices. We're pleased to offer this fencing to complement the line of excellent products that are tasteful, sophisticated, elegant, and optimal for creating the perfect artistic outdoor experience," said Ray Garden, spokesperson for Leading Edge Frameless Glass. "Here at LEFG, we pride ourselves on our swift attention to our customers' needs and wants, and our prompt and efficient service. Our products are built especially to more than meet your expectations, and we'll take every effort to ensure you enjoy your experience with us from start to finish. Your needs, your expectations, your full satisfaction-- they're our foremost concerns."



LEFG offers customers a no-obligation site assessment and price quotation for all their pool fencing products . For customers who are unsure about which products to get or which ones will best serve their needs, LEFG is more than happy to extend its expertise to find the products that are the perfect matches.



The pool fencing supplier offers quality installation services with its own contractors, eliminating risks for improper or unacceptable product installation, or project delays. The company also offers multiple delivery options for easy, effortless, and safe product transportation. Customers will receive a Form 15 Certification certificate once the fencing is completely installed, to demonstrate standards compliance.



Pool owners interested in seeking the most beautiful, effective frameless glass pool fencing can visit Leading Edge Frameless Glass's website or call them at the number listed for more details. On the company's website, customers will find more information on the company's other eye-appealing, top-quality products, including stainless steel settings, frameless glass applications for indoor and exterior decor including stairs, shower screens, and balustrades.



About Leading Edge Frameless Glass

Leading Edge Frameless Glass is a Queensland based supplier of local and imported products for glass fittings and fencing as well as quality steel fittings for a range of applications. Their main office and showroom is based on the Gold Coast and they also service surrounding areas including Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Tweed Heads. They specialise in providing sales and installation of glass pool fences and balustrades for both residential and commercial properties. For full details you can visit the website for pricing and availability.



Contact: Ray Garden

Company: Leading Edge Frameless Glass

Address: Factory 37, 38 Kendor Street, Moledinar, OLD 4214, Australia

Phone: 07 55288 462

Email: press@leadingedgeimporters.com.au

Website: http://www.leadingedgeframelessglass.com.au/