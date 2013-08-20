Leading Edge Frameless Glass Now Offering Discounted Frameless Glass Gate Packages

Moledinar, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Leading Edge Frameless Glass (LEFG), a leading supplier of top-shelf frameless glass products for interior and exterior settings in many of the metropolitan areas in Queensland and in the state of New South Wales, is now offering customers a special discount on frameless glass gate packages. For all purchases of frameless glass fencing over 8 metres, customers will receive a free gate package. The package deal, a value of $170, includes a frameless glass 10mm x 885mm gate, stainless steel latch, and stainless steel hinge. It is available for commercial and residential properties.



"These free complimentary gate packages are $170 in value, basically giving customers savings of $170 on the amount they spend on frameless glass fencing. That, combined with our offering products at extremely competitive prices, gives our customers access to high-quality frameless glass fencing at very affordable rates," said Ray Garden, spokesperson for Leading Edge Frameless Glass. "We buy all of our products directly from the product manufacturers. We can handle any size project or project type, and we're completely committed to 100% customer satisfaction and first-class customer care."



Leading Edge Frameless Glass offers installation services for all of its products. The services are available so that customers will not have to deal with the possibility of improper product installation or delayed installation. All glass products are designed and tested to ensure they are compliant with all relevant Australian standards. The company allows prospective customers to obtain a no-obligation project needs assessment and bid. Once the project is completed, the customer will receive a Form 15 Certification certificate to indicate current building standards and regulations compliance.



In addition to quality frameless glass pool fencing , the supplier sells other product options for comprehensive exterior decor. The company also offers frameless glass panels for balustrades and stairs, complete with stainless steel settings. These are available in a wide range of measurements for a variety of project needs.



Customers who are interested in learning more about the special can visit the company's website or call it for more information. On the website, they will find information on other products, including frameless glass applications for interior use such as for shower screens and interior stair cases and balustrades.



About Leading Edge Frameless Glass

Leading Edge Frameless Glass is a renowned importer and supplier of frameless glass applications and stainless steel fittings for suave, elegant exterior and interior decor. For over 40 years the supplier has served the needs of thousands of customers in the Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Sunshine Coast areas of Queensland, and in the northern part of New South Wales. It is a registered member of the Building Services Authority of Queensland. Known for its commitment to giving first-class customer care, the highest quality glass products, and leading industry expertise and guidance, LEFG offers a wide range of products for commercial and residential installation. All products are designed and tested to ensure Australian standard compliance, and customers are able to obtain a free no-obligation consultation and project bid. Please visit LEFG's website or call for more information or to schedule a free appointment today.



Contact Information: Ray Garden

Company: Leading Edge Frameless Glass

Address: Factory 37, 38 Kendor Street, Moledinar, OLD 4214, Australia

Email: press@leadingedgeframelessglass.com.au

Phone: 07 55288 462

Website: http://www.leadingedgeframelessglass.com.au/