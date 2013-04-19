Leading Edinburgh Letting Agent Launches Their New Responsive Website

Scotland, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- In late 2012, Carnoustie Creative were selected by Ben Property to redevelop their website (http://www.benproperty.co.uk;) from the ground up.



The new website has been officially launched on 16 April 2013 and features a number of improvements to help Ben Property maintain their position as one of Edinburgh's premier letting agents, specialising in residential and festival lets.



To facilitate import of property data and images from the CFPwinMan property management system used to manage property data offline, Carnoustie Creative developed a custom WordPress plugin that allows easy upload and management of property data in the website. The plugin is available to be licensed for use on other property websites where CFP data is required. Please contact Carnouste Creative for details.



Other features of the new website include; high resolution image galleries and slideshows, expanded property details, a fully responsive layout - scaling from smartphone to HD monitor, improved site performance and big improvements to the process of making changes to site content that will reduce Ben Property's IT spend and dependence on external suppliers.



An additional WordPress plugin was developed to enable property availability alerts. Site vistors can sign up to be automatically alerted when new properties matching their criteria are added to the website.



About Carnoustie Creative

Carnoustie Creative are a leading Dundee area web design studio who build innovative web sites and plugins based on the WordPress content management system. They have extensive experience delivering responsive websites based on open source platforms.



Media Contact

Miles Gilmour

Carnoustie Creative

Carnoustie, Scotland

http://www.carnoustiecreative.co.uk