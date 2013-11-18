Leading EDM Software Provider Offers a 14 Day Free Trial for eFileCabinet Online

Lehi, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Electronic Document Management (EDM) software provider, eFileCabinet has recently announced that they will be offering an exclusive 14 day free trial on their popular product, eFileCabinet Online. Considered as the most comprehensive EDM solutions available in the industry, the eFileCabinet Online and Desktop are suitable for organizations of any size or industry to effectively and securely manage their documents.



Having perfected their eFileCabinet Desktop over the past years, the latest eFileCabinet Online is based on a similar structure and interface, however instead of data being stored on a local server the online version stores the data on the company’s server hence making it accessible to anyone, anywhere.



Understanding that organizations often work with sensitive data, the eFileCabinet, http://www.efilecabinet.com/, also encrypts all data and allows a secure connection to the chosen users ensuring that the data can’t be penetrated by anyone.



The eFileCabinet Online is available in 3 different plans – Basic, Professional & Premium. The eFileCabinet Desktop is in its 5th version also comes in 3 different packages – Professional, Premium & Enterprise.



Having been in the industry for over 12 years, eFileCabinet, Inc. offers various other EDM solutions that have gained immense following as well.



For example their SecureDrawer 3.0, a file sharing client software, enables the clients within an organization to safely and securely send files. Through SecureDrawer individuals can upload, download, manage and share documents, photos, media and many other data forms.



Both eFileCabinet Online and SecureDrawer are also available as a mobile App and can be downloaded directly via iTunes App Store and Google Play Store. The application allows the members of the organization to view, send and manage documents on the go; enabling them to take care of important work instantly.



About eFileCabinet, Inc.

eFileCabinet, Inc. is one of the leading companies that provides various electronic document management (EDM) solutions. The company has been offering its software since 2001 and now has a significant client base from multinational corporations to independent businesses. Through their online platform, http://www.efilecabinet.com/, specific details of the numerous software offered by the company can be viewed. The company is currently offering a 14-day free trial on one of their most popular software, eFileCabinet Online.



For more information about Electronic Document Management Solutions, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of efilecabinet.com, please email to info@efilecabinet.com.