Leading Finnish Aseptic Packaging Company Creates a Totally New and Revolutionary Packaging Concept

Leading Finnish Liquid Packaging Filling Systems Producer Lamican Oy, has developed a revolutionary new ambient recyclable packaging system for liquids! Lamican Finland, well-known as pioneer and creators of this totally unique in the market packaging concept around the world. Please click or visit: http://www.lamican.com



Offering up to 12 month shelf life without the need for costly product refrigeration or preservatives, LamiCan 250ml is an aseptic paperboard package ideal for all types of ambient distribution.



Suitable for a wide spectrum of products including dairy, tea, sports, wellness, wine, smoothie, nectar and juice based drinks, Lamican is a fully integrated Packaging concept, including the supply of the Printed Board material and Filling Machinery.



LamiCan 250ml has the eye-catching feature of printing around the full circumference of its body. This makes your product stand out from the rest of the products on the shelf, making the packaging your brand’s best advert!



At its factory and development site located in Valkeakoski, Finland, Lamican Oy produces the Lamican LAC-250 filling machine and LamiCan 250ml packaging material.



LamiCan 250ml dramatically enhances your product appeal, both from an aesthetic standpoint as well as reducing production and distribution costs by aseptically packaging your liquids in an attractive and pleasing 250ml paperboard can.



In a world where precious shelf-space is crowded with similarly shaped products, we at Lamican believe the key to success for your brand is to get noticed and be appreciated. With its unique can shape and unique in the market attributes, LamiCan 250ml will ensure your brand stands out from the rest on the supermarket shelf!



Your target Consumers will appreciate how easy LamiCan 250ml is to hold, open and drink from. They will also appreciate the environmental credentials of our fully recyclable package made mostly from renewable paperboard from sustainably managed forests.



To help beverage brand owners to develop and test market new or existing brands in LamiCan 250ml, Lamican Oy has established a co-packing facility with leading independent Finnish co-packer Bullberry. This facility offers low cost and quick to market co-packing facilities that will take the risk out of launching brands in LamiCan 250ml.



Media contact:

Henry Alzamora, MBA

marketing@lamican.com

Finland

http://www.lamican.com