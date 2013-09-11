Leading Firearms and Accessories Provider Tactical Vantage Offers Latest PFI RR Evolution Scopes

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Tactical Vantage, one of the most popular online retailers of firearms and accessories, has recently added the highly demanded PFI RR Evolution scopes to their extensive inventory. The evolution scopes by Pride Fowler Industries has gained immense praise amongst militaries, law enforcement teams and sportsmen around the world for their no margin of error, extreme durability and ease of use.



The PFI RR Evolution Scope 22LR (3-12x42mm), BLK (1.25-4x24mm) and titled as the flagship of the evolution series 5.56/7.62 (3-12x42mm) are now available and can be ordered on Tactical Vantage’s official website. The PFI Rapid Reticle has always been known for offering innovative and high quality scopes, since their establishment in 2004. Run by John Pride and Mickey Fowler, the major reason behind PFI’s success is due to the experience of these two famous shooters who have won the Bianchi Cup 8 times between themselves. Having designed numerous scopes over the past 9 years, their latest Evolution series is considered as on their best rifle scopes up to date, and is already being highly demanded by shooting enthusiasts around the world.



Designed for both .300 BLK and the 7.62x39, the PFI Rapid Reticle Evolution BLK (1.25-4x24mm) is a rifle scope that enables individuals to engage targets in suppressed and supersonic ammunition.



The PFI RR Evolution 5.56/7.62 (3-12x42mm) which is designed for 5.56 NATO (55gr, 62gr, 75gr) and 7.62 NATO (168gr, 175gr) has the capability to engages targets instantly up to 900 yards without requirement of any manual adjustments.



Specific details of both scopes and the 22LR (3-12x42mm) can be viewed on the website which also has multiple pictures to clearly display the design. Apart from sniper scope, the website frequently introduces new stocks and accessories which are becoming popular amongst shooters throughout the world. Their other latest inventory addition is the Archangel AA700 precision stock for the Remington 700.



About Tactical Vantage

Tactical Vantage is one of the leading online retailers of firearm accessories and parts. Through the online platform, http://www.tacticalvantage.com/, the various products offered by the company can be viewed and ordered online. Tactical Vantage is known for its extensive inventory comprising of popular stocks, ammunitions and accessories.



For more information about PFI RR Evolution Scope, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of tacticalvantage.com, please call at (562) 381-2966 or email to Sales@TacticalVantage.com.