Leading Firearms Parts & Accessories Provider Tactical Vantage Offers the Latest Mosin Nagant Stock

Tactical Vantage, a company dedicated in providing parts and accessories of various firearms, is now offering the latest stock for the popular rifle Mosin Nagant. The stock for the rifle that has been used in both World Wars and many other defining wars was introduced by Archangel Manufacturing during the Shot Show 2013. Tactical Vantage informed that this stock is one of a kind as it allows the rifle to have a detachable magazine with optional upgrade to 10 rounds. The company further informed that they are also providing various parts and accessories of the stock through their website.



The media spokesperson of Tactical Vantage quoted on this latest product, “The Mosin Nagant Stock by Archangel Manufacturing was one of the most talked about products during Shot Show 2013. Mainly due to its innovative design of adding a detachable magazine with increased 10 rounds. Mosin Nagant is one of the most popular rifles out there with very rich history. With the latest mosin nagant stock enthusiasts can enjoy the rifle with much improved accuracy and recoil. The stock is considered as one of the most comprehensive stocks since it has the possibilities of adding other parts to it such as bi-pods, special triggers, the 10-round magazine etc. The stock is compatible with nearly every major mosin nagant variations.”



Specific details of the mosin nagant tactical stock are available on the company’s website. Furthermore multiple videos of the stock presentation are also uploaded on the site. This video is created by Archangel Manufacturing itself and covers all basic details and answers common queries asked by interested prospects.



The various mosin nagant parts and mosin nagant accessories are also being provided by Tactical Vantage. Tactical Vantage informed that these parts and accessories are shipped as quickly as possible through the UPS service. The company further added that interested customers should be wary of the gun laws in their state before purchasing the products. Brief details of the restrictions in certain states are given on the website as well.



Tactical Vantage has become one of the premier destinations for all firearms parts and accessories needs. Many of its customers have complemented the company’s customer service and the availability of all popular firearms products. The company stated that their goal is to become a retailer that offers easy to search, buy and checkout process for its clients with superfast shipping.



