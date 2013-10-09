Leading Florida Photo Booth Rental Company Foto Box Live Expands to 4 More Cities

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Foto Box Live, a company dedicated in providing photo booths for rent, has recently announced that they are expanding their business to Orlando, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, and the Space Coast. This expansion has enabled Foto Box Live to offer its services to nearly every region in Florida. The company also announced they are planning to expand to other states as well with a branch already in the planning stages for Minneapolis, Minnesota.



Foto Box Live, which was founded by two professional photographers who have been in the photography business for over 18 years, has gained immense success due to its rare combination of providing affordability inclusive of premium quality.



The photo booth rental company has a lowest price guarantee which is still unmatched by any other provider. Yet their affordable packages contain all aspects and even more than the highly priced photo booth rental companies.



Foto Box Live is able to maintain this combination by providing their service to a larger customer base. Through their expansion they will now fulfill the requirements of even more customers who are looking for an affordable photo booth rental in Orlando, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville or the Space Coast.



The photo booths provided by Foto Box Live have a very swift photo taking process and are much larger compared to other commonly seen photo booths. The Foto Box Live photo booths can print a photo strip in 18 seconds and can accommodate 12 people at once. This makes the photo booth ideal for larger occasions like weddings, birthday parties, corporate events, school events, proms, Bar Mitzvahs, charity events etc.



By providing their photo booth rental in West Palm Beach, Orlando, Jacksonville and the Space Coast, Foto Box Live can now offer the same elite service they have provided to numerous customers in Tampa. Residents throughout Florida can rent out affordable photo booths via Foto Box Live and make their social event even more fun and exciting.



Individuals who are seeking a photo booth rental in Tampa or in the new locations Orlando, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, the Space Coast and nearby locations can visit the site to check the availability of the photo booths for a specific date.



About Foto Box Live

Foto Box Live is one of the leading companies in Florida that provides photo booths for rent. The company has a lowest price guarantee and large sized photo booths. Through the online platform, http://www.fotoboxlive.com/, specific details of the various packages offered by the company can be viewed. Foto Box Live has recently expanded its services to Orlando, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, and the Space Coast. The company also has plans to expand to other states starting from Minneapolis, Minnesota.



For more information about Photo Booth Rental, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of fotoboxlive.com, please call at 800-518-4310 or email to info@fotoboxlive.com.