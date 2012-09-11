Leading Fortune 500 Success Coach Sue Anne Errics Launches "Double Your Practice in 90 Days" Program on Newly Launched Website

Tarpon Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- June Navarro was an expert nutrition coach with plenty of prospective clients to talk to, but her business was struggling. She was only converting 1 out of every 7 prospects. That all changed when she called on leading sales coach and mentor Sue Anne Errics for help. Navarro visited Errics’ website at www.getmoreclientsmentor.com and signed up for Errics’ program. Within no time she was converting 50% of the prospects she spoke to by following the customized program Errics’ had created for her.



Sue Anne Errics is no stranger to closing deals and making sales. She has been helping business people and entrepreneurs get more clients and sell more products and services for over 11 years after working as a sales manager for a leading Fortune 500 firm. Errics’ recently launched her “Double Your Practice in 90 Days” program on her revamped personal coaching website.



Errics says, “If you are a coach or consultant who is struggling to get more clients I can help you build a thriving coaching and consulting practice within 90 days. I’m on a mission to help entrepreneurs start and fill their profitable coaching practices.



It would be my honor to show you how easy it is to fill your business with your ideal clients.”



Coaches, consultants and trainers in every industry can now visit Errics’ website to obtain a copy of her highly effective, free training entitled “Make More Money Teaching What You Love.” Her website is filled with useful and practical tips on diversifying income, adding $3,000 in profit each month, and getting the best clients.



Now that June Navarro is closing 50% of prospective clients she isn’t shy about singing Errics’ praises – but she isn’t the only one. Emma Garcia, Online Business Coach says, “Follow Sue’s strategies and your business will be busier than you could have ever imagined.”



Career Coach Linda L. Hardenstein says, “Sue is a master sales trainer and coach who painlessly takes away your fears of those scary sales conversations. An expert who understands what a novice feels like, she gently guides you with information-packed sessions and techniques that make the client enrollment process effortless. I heartily recommend her to entrepreneurs who are ready for a full practice.”



To obtain a free copy of Sue Anne Errics’ free training visit http://www.getmoreclientsmentor.com. To schedule an interview with Sue Ann contact her at esueanne@gmail.com.