Leading Gaming Website Offers Top Selection Of Children’s Games

Haifa, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2011 -- A leading website offering free, addictive video games has unveiled a series of Dora the Explorer games, providing a safe and educational gaming experience for kids.



There’s no doubt kids love video games and many parents want to protect their children from the graphic violence and mature themes associated with all too many games. The right games can teach children computer skills at a young age and even help prepare them for kindergarten.



Arcade Rush now offers dozens of Dora games to provide a fun family oriented gaming experience. Dora the Explorer has become a hugely popular television show since it was first introduced in 2000.



Today, the franchise has expanded, offering unique online interactive experiences to teach children the basics of health and wellness, social and emotional skills. Recent studies show that preparing children for school takes a lot of work in several areas.



Thanks to the Dora games offered through Arcade Rush, kids will develop math, literacy, language, science and creative arts skills. Organizations like the United Way and national Head Start Association have taken up the issue of kindergarten preparation and games such as “Dora Swap Puzzle,” “Where is Swiper” and “Dora’s Mini Golf” are vital in helping prepare children to begin their education.



A study by the Palo Alto Medical Foundation found that the right types of video games help children improve manual dexterity and computer literacy. However, children exposed to violent or graphic video games at a young age tend to develop more aggressive behaviors.



Dora games will help keep children away from violent video games while ensuring they are engaged in something meaningful and educational. The Dora franchise has even been implemented in preschools across the country as part of the curriculum.



Arcade Rush not only offers scores of Dora games, but is also a leading source for free video games online. The website offers car games, solitaire and plenty of others. More parents are choosing Arcade rush for its wide selection of kid-friendly games. Dora, Diego games, hair and makeup and even Harry Potter games are available.



Adults can take advantage of skill games to help improve memory and critical thinking. Mature audiences will enjoy a growing number of action, racing, role-playing and funny games.



Arcade Rush also stays on top of the latest games available online and updates the site with new addicting games every single day. Arcade Rush is becoming a premiere online destination for gamers of all age groups and skill levels.



To learn more about Arcade Rush, check out the website: http://www.arcaderush.net/dora-games