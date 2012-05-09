Recently published research from Canadean, "Leading Global Department Stores - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Canadean's 'Global Department Stores - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report' compares the strength of the leading department stores globally relative to each other and international averages for retailers in the department stores.
The benchmark analysis is based on key parameters and ratios that explain the performance of a particular company against that of its immediate peers and its overall channel of operation. As such, it provides an easy-to-use analysis which highlights the companies that are setting the benchmark performance in their channel of operation.
Key Highlights
TJX was the strongest performer of the leading global department stores. The company's strong performance was driven by the high scores it received for scale and growth, operational efficiency and financial performance pillars.
Both TJX and Kohl's were the top performers under the scale and growth pillar. TJX was also the best performer under the financial performance pillar where as Marks and Spencer performed the best under the operational efficiency pillar.
Isetan Mitsukoshi was the weakest performer of the leading global department stores. The company's poor performance was driven by the weak scores it received across all the pillars.
The global department stores market is highly concentrated. Large US store chains, including Sears Holdings, Macy's and TJX, dominate the global market. The global department stores market has been contracting in recent years as it is faced with increased competition from hypermarkets, discounters and online retailers.
Scope
The report provides a peer group benchmarking analysis of leading department stores globally. The peer group is selected from our Retailer Company Benchmark Database which covers the leading 1,000 global retailers. The peer group covered includes leading department stores globally.
The retailers covered in the report are:
- Sears Holdings Corporation
- Macy's, Inc.
- The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Kohl's Corporation
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc.
- Marks and Spencer Group plc
- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
- J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
- Takashimaya Company, Limited
- Home Retail Group Plc
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand the relative competitive strengths and weaknesses of the players covered, both compared to each other, as well as for the average performance of retailers in this channel around the world.
- Detailed scorecards and summary "heat charts" provide clear, concise "at a glance" analysis of the relative performance of the companies covered across a range of metrics. While more detailed data provides the granular detail behind these concise analyses.
