Leading Harford County Lawn Care Company Joins 'The Grounds Guys' Network to Offer Highest Quality Lawn Care Services

Forest Hill, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- BOB'S LAWN CARE, a Harford County based lawn care services company, announced its new partnership with The Grounds Guys franchise.



Bob's is a locally owned and operated business based in Harford County, Maryland, since 1994.



In addition to lawn care services, they also provide:

- leaf removal

- yard debris removal

- shrub trimming

- mulching beds

- snow removal

- power washing



“Bob's Lawn Care is excited to be working with The Grounds Guys to help provide a winning option for people interested in quality, reliable lawn mowing and maintenance services,” says Bob Schmidt, owner of Bob's Lawn Care. “By partnering with the national franchise, we will better serve the Bel Air, Fallston, Kingsville and surrounding areas.”



For more information, go to www.HarfordLawn.com. Questions can be directed to Bob Schmidt at (410) 638-1947 or email: info@HarfordLawn.com.



About Bob's Lawn Care (www.HarfordLawn.com)

Founded in 1994, Bob's Lawn Care helps Harford County families and businesses have beautiful maintenance-free lawns.



Contact: Rob Schmidt

302 Martindale Lane

Forest Hill, MD 21050

Email: info@HarfordLawn.com

Phone: 410-638-1947