Leading HVAC Company Offers Tourists Cool Summer Options

The summer season has arrived. And for many Virginia Beach residents, this means more time spent relaxing at the beach. Area heating, cooling and plumbing giant, Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning, wants residents and visitors alike to know that this team is available 24/7 for all cooling repairs, HVAC maintenance and AC installation in Virginia Beach homes should the summer heat start taking its toll.



In addition to providing top-notch cooling solutions for customers, Miller's also is sharing some additional ways to chill out this summer. From tourists to yearly residents, there are plenty of great ways to beat the heat this summer.



Try these top attractions:



- 1. The Beach

Take in some sun along with a dip in the cool waves.



- 2. Downtown Boardwalk

The three-mile boardwalk stretches along the beach-lined oceanfront and is just a short walk from the main street's shops.



- 3. Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center

Check out real ocean life—including sharks and sea turtles—and learn about marine life.



- 4. First Landing State Park

First Landing State Park offers 19 miles of trails, camping, cabins, fishing, swimming and a public beach.



- 5. Cape Henry Lighthouse

Take a walk past the Cape Henry Lighthouse and admire its beauty.



About Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning

For over 40 years, Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning has remained a powerful presence in the Hampton Roads community. From its initial start as a simple oil company to growing into one of the area's leading heating, cooling, IAQ and plumbing businesses, Miller's has thrived because its customers trust the company's knowledge, honesty, reliability and professionalism. With Miller's, customers are guaranteed a trusted home comfort provider that is 100% committed to top-notch HVAC services (including ductless AC services in Norfolk and beyond), plumbing services and skilled craftsmanship throughout the entire Virginia Beach area.