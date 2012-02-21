Leading Internet Marketing Consultant Eric Strate Launches InternetMarketingConsultant.us

Carlsbad, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- Internet Marketing Consultant Eric Strate is pleased to announce the launch of his new Website Internetmarketingconsultant.us. Specializing in Internet marketing, the consultant provides training and coaching in all aspects of SEO services, Website optimization and Internet marketing for tangible ROI to businesses.



Although more businesses are moving to in-house marketing, few understand how to create an Internet marketing “big picture” that increases brand awareness, sell through and ROI. After a number of years in the Internet marketing and SEO services business, Eric Strate became acutely aware of this lack of deep understanding by businesses. “An internal marketing staff is often task oriented, which hampers their ability to form the big picture for Internet marketing,” said consultant Eric Strate. “I started my Internet marketing consulting business to train, coach and supervise these internal business marketers to help them maximize exposure, visibility and tangible ROI through comprehensive Internet marketing.”



As a leading Internet marketing consultant working with clients throughout the U.S. and Canada, Strate is best poised to stay ahead of the constant changes within Internet marketing. Through constant refinement and development of the latest techniques, he has been able to help businesses attain more traffic, more conversions and most importantly, more sales. “Internet marketing is about much more than just search engine optimization,” said Strate. “I’ve been able to successfully utilize my experience and knowledge of how to maximize a business’s online exposure to help each of my client businesses become more successful.”



From the use of Google Analytics and Webmaster tools, to the art of consistent, safe and relevant linkbuilding and every technique in between, Strate has become adept at teaching his techniques to businesses to empower their efforts moving forward. “I practice what I preach, so I can be certain that my advice, supervision, and coaching will help businesses grow on the Internet, and stay strong for years to come,” said Strate. For more information, please visit http://internetmarketingconsultant.us



About InternetMarketingConsultant.us

Internet marketing consultant Eric Strate brings his years of experience in the field to businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. His ability to effectively increase online visibility for businesses is geared to improving a company’s bottom line. Strate works by training, coaching and supervising the business’s internal marketing staff in all aspects of Internet marketing to create an ongoing big picture approach. By staying on top of the trends and breaking tactics of Internet marketing, Strate helps get companies noticed, more visitors, and most importantly, more business.