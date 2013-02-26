Leading LASIK Surgeon Now Serves Vancouver Residents

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- King LASIK, a state-of-the-art practice run by leading surgeon Dr. Joseph King, is now open to Vancouver residents and patients throughout Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. Having helped more than 75.000 people improve their eyesight with laser surgery, Dr. King uses the latest surgical and diagnostic techniques to ensure the best outcome. He is widely recognized as a top Vancouver LASIK surgeon.



A LASIK patient himself, Dr. Joseph King understands the concerns many patients have, and has helped pilots, professional athletes, sharpshooters, and military navigators restore their eyesight. The surgeon and his medical team explain everything that will happen during the procedure and encourage patients to ask any questions they have in order to put them at ease. In addition, Dr. King is the official LASIK surgeon of the Vancouver Canucks hockey team.



Joseph King, MD studied at the University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine in Vancouver and served an ophthalmology residency at Case Western Reserve, St. Luke’s Medical Center in Cleveland, OH. He also served an advanced fellowship at the University of South Florida Eye Institute, in laser vision correction. A staff surgeon at the LASIK Vision Institute, Dr. King went on to be the Chief Surgeon in LASIK MD in Vancouver and Calgary; he was also the Medical Director of Restore Vision Centers and LASIK MD centers in the region.



Even more so than his professional record, Dr. Joseph King is known for playing a key role in research and innovation. He was the first eye surgeon in the world to use the Wavefront-technology LASIK platform, and one of the first to perform the operation using other groundbreaking equipment and software. Combining lasers, cornea mapping technology, and an iris registration device, he was the first surgeon in Alberta to do a vision correction procedure called iLASIK.



Dr. King is also a common guest at many ophthalmologist conferences and seminars, and is committed to technological advances in the field.



Operations are performed at the King LASIK Vancouver Office in Burnaby, British Columbia, using the Bausch and Lomb Z-100 laser platform. Diagnostic and surgical technologies are customized for each procedure and the risk of complications is significantly reduced. For more information, visit www.vancouverlasik.com or call 604-433-3248.



