Leading Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Switzerland – Securing Business Critical Talent Is Essential in 2020

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- In times of a global pandemic securing business-critical talent is more important than ever. DSJ Global CH supports businesses in finding the right people to weather economic storms and identify new opportunities to move forward. The firm was founded in 2008 and has worked with organisations and people across Switzerland – in Zurich and Geneva, Bern, Chur and Lucerne – as well as internationally. As a result, DSJ Global CH is now one of the leading logistics and supply chain recruiters in Switzerland and has established a strong global reputation for reliability and expertise.



These are changing times for businesses at every point along the supply chain. From disruption due to COVID-19 to the innovation that is being driven by technology such as artificial intelligence and real time data analytics, there is a great deal of transformation taking place. People are the key to successfully navigating change and building resilience for the future through hiring choices. DSJ Global CH partners with enterprises of all types, from agile start-ups through to global names, ensuring that recruitment need is being met and reimagining hiring to take into account new challenges that now exist.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global CH offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global CH. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the procurement and supply chain sector and help them secure top talent."



DSJ Global CH is focused on one of the key challenges right now: talent. The firm delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are designed to steer organisations through disruption into growth and provide opportunities for individuals to make career defining moves. DSJ Global CH consultants are highly trained and develop expertise and insight across the industry, from logistics and supply chain through to procurement and technical operations. The firm invests in the most up to the minute technology to ensure that consultants can deliver an optimised service that supports professionals who expect as much from their careers as companies expect from their end-to-end supply chain management – and businesses who want to hire better.



Switzerland is home to supply chain and logistics operations for a large number of international brands and so is a natural location for a leading specialist recruiter in this field. DSJ Global CH covers major Swiss cities, from Bern and Lucerne to Chur, Geneva and Zurich. The firm also has a strong international reach and as part of the Phaidon International Group is the go to recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies. This combination of local expertise and international reach is one of the reasons that the firm is both effective and unique.



To find out more information about the leading logistics and supply chain recruiters in Switzerland, visit https://www.dsjglobal.ch.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.ch.



About DSJ Global CH

DSJ Global CH specialises in expert recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals. Solving the key challenge of talent for this crucial industry has enabled the firm to support both individuals and organisations onto the next stage of development and growth.