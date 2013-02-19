Leading London Based Appletree Boutique Offers a Fusion of Vintage and Modern

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- For the fashion-conscious young girl, planning for a cost effective dress up, Appletree Boutique, the leading store for vintage style dress and quirky fashion accessories, has announced a new sales offer. This London based store is offering sales up to 60 percent off.



“We are glad to announce that presently we are offering huge discounts on our one-of-a-kind collections. We are offering up to 60 percent discounts on our quality and highly stylish women’s clothing”, said Alex Warwick, the spokesperson of the leading London boutique.



The sales is offered on a wide range of clothing and accessories from Appletree Boutique. “Whether you are looking for a cost effective vintage skirt, blazer, jewelleries or even bags, we’re more than likely to have it included in our sale.”



Appletree Boutique was first opened in mid 90’s to cater to the increasing demand for the unique vintage clothing & out of the box prints. The boutique started initially in the Covent Garden but presently runs two stores from Portobello Road, Notting Hill. “Both of our boutiques have turned to local treasures & are frequently listed on different blogs, the London guides and elite fashion publications like Grazia, Elle and Vogue. We have also come up online to cater to entire UK & the international customers & we promise to deliver our patent one-of-a-kind, shopping experience with our amazing retro prints & unique shade palettes. We’re about to launch our spring/summer collection. It’s quite exciting. We are expecting beautiful cute and quirky dresses and fashion accessories.” Alex added further.



We asked Alex how it was possible for a relatively small company to compete with the big high street brands like Top Shop and Next. “Our success comes from adapting the old vintage style to current and getting new items in all the time. This means we have to be on our toes at all times, coming up with new looks, regular buying trips all over the world and constantly sifting through vintage archives. That’s really what it takes for a business of our size to compete with big players in the fashion sector and in a way if you’re proactive, come up with the right product lines at the right price point, being the underdog could even be an advantage. You can stand out and dare to be different.” replied Alex.



The Appletree Boutique finally launched its website, complete with an online store, in May 2012. Their products are now offered to the whole world 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



“The launch of the website was long overdue. Many of our customers walking into our stores in Portobello Road were asking why we didn’t have a website. I suppose the reason for the delay was that we knew we needed a new infrastructure for the online store and we had to make sure we had all the resources in place before launching the website. It’s early days for the website, but the signs are encouraging and our online sales are growing rapidly. We now receive orders from many countries. From Japan to Spain and Italy.”



The Appletree Boutique currently stocks a wide range of print blouses, dresses, animal print scarves, skirts, printed tops and blouses as well as rings, necklaces, bags, clutches, hats and other fashion accessories. The vast majority of their products are also offered for sale at their online store.



Gift vouchers are also available from the boutique. For any further information on Appletree Boutique or its sales offers, visit http://www.appletreeboutique.co.uk/