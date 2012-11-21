Leading Marketer Jared Codling Sets His Sights on Newcastle Real Estate

Newcastle, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Real Estate is a temperamental industry, and much of the success of buyers, sellers, renters and letters depends on marketing. If a house is on sale in the suburbs but no one is drawing attention to it, it can sit dormant for years. Ray White is one of the largest real estate marketers in Australia with over a thousand offices nationwide. Their latest acquisition for the Newcastle area is high-end marketer and hot-shot salesman Jared Codling, who has already made his name in Sydney.



Born in Newcastle, Australia, Jared Codling has now returned to his birth place in order to tackle new challenges- namely real estate, and is excited to cut his teeth in his hometown with the help of the powerful Ray White brand .



Jared is no stranger to brands, leveraging his considerable experience to the benefit of several major Syndey based businesses and stretching his sights internationally to the global market, launching viral online campaigns for The Discovery Channel and Sir Paul McCartney, among others.



Setting him apart from many dyed in the wool real estate agents is his impressive background in online strategy, which has proven to be an increasingly important element of Real Estate in Newcastle, with a majority of first enquiries now being made online.



Jared explained the move, “Newcastle is the place I was born, and I’m proud to call it home. It’s the best city in Australia, and anything I can do to provide it with leading edge executive muscle, I will. Real estate is a new challenge for me, but through my association with Ray White, I have Australia’s finest behind me, and I’m sure to hit the ground running. Their combination of an impressive nationwide bricks-and-mortar network and their commitment to being ahead of the curve with online sales development makes it a perfect fit for my skill set. Mostly, I’m happy to be home helping people in the town I love to get the Newcastle Real Estate they will love.”



About Jared Codling

Proudly servicing the Lake Macquarie and Newcastle region, Jared Codling is backed by the power of Australia's most Googled Real Estate Brand, Ray White. Operating out of Ray White Belmont and servicing Newcastle in its entirety, Jared uses a combination of extensive high-level sales experience and natural ability to provide his clients with the results they deserve, and surpass their expectations time and time again. For more information, please visit: http://www.jaredc.com.au/