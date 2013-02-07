Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Equip-Soft software and services have been chosen by leading forklift and material handling equipment distributor, The Lilly Company, which has 10 locations in Memphis, Jackson, Knoxville and Kingsport, TN, Richland and Biloxi, MS, Jonesboro, AR, and Madison and Birmingham, AL. The private company, founded in 1919 and headquartered in the booming distribution center of Memphis, sells, rents, services, repairs and provides parts for several lines of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, booms, carriers, batteries, chargers, containers, racks and bins, and dock equipment, including Toyota Industrial Equipment, Clark, Linde, Doosan and Combilift.



The Lilly Company, a fourth-generation family owned and operated business, was using Minitrac software for more than 15 years, a system they have outgrown. They looked at 8 ERP vendors – including DIS and Dysel – and “the Equip-Soft team was simply the best,” says Carla Hampton, Controller, The Lilly Company. “The software meets our criteria for better reporting, reduction in duplication in business processes, better quoting and forecasting, more accurate inventory tracking, and other functionality.”



The 185-employee company will initially roll out Equip-Soft for 70 users, as well as 92 users for the MobileFrame platform integrated with Equip-Soft for simple configuration of mobile applications for field service and sales personnel. The implementation also includes the Microsoft Dynamics CRM (customer relationship management) system.



“The Lilly Company is such an important presence in material handling distribution in the southern U.S., as well as being one the largest Toyota industrial equipment dealerships in the country,” says David Pilz, CEO, IndustryBuilt Software, the parent company of Equip-Soft. “We couldn’t be more pleased to know their success will be further augmented by Equip-Soft optimizing their business processes and maximizing efficiencies at all their 10 locations.”



The Lilly Company is the second Toyota dealership to purchase Equip-Soft in 2012. The other Toyota dealership is WD Matthews, a leading distributor of material handling and construction equipment in ME, NH, MA, and VT which replaced its RMI Corporation software with Equip-Soft to optimize all aspects of their business – rentals, servicing, parts and sales.



About Equip-Soft

Equip-Soft delivers software and services for the equipment distribution industry to help improve efficiencies in rentals, service, sales, parts, and fleet management aspects of distribution to improve relationships with customers and vendors. Equip-Soft software and services are powered by the fastest growing ERP platform in the world, Microsoft Dynamics, and feature industry-specific functionality. Equip-Soft is an IndustryBuilt Software company. For more information, visit equip-soft.com and on Twitter @Equip_Soft.



About The Lilly Company

Founded in 1919 by Thomas Lilly – grandfather of the current Chairman of the Board, Joe Clark, and great-grandfather of company President, Wade Clark– the company has evolved from a brokerage house of medicinal oils, to ice crusher/conveyor manufacturer, to distributor of lift trucks, expanding into diverse lines of forklifts and material handling equipment including Toyota Industrial Equipment, Clark, Linde, Doosan and Combilift. The Lilly Company has acquired or opened locations in Memphis, Jackson, Knoxville and Kingsport, TN, Richland and Biloxi, MS, Jonesboro, AR, and Madison and Birmingham, AL. For more information, visit lillyforklifts.com and on Twitter @LillyForklifts.