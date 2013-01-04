Leading Miami Beach Realtor Launches Website: SandbergProperties.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- John Sandberg and his team is launching a blog to help guide prospective homebuyers and home sellers through South Florida’s competitive and active real estate market. Soon to be located in the website (sandbergproperties.com) he blog will provide the most relevant information for anyone seeking to buy or sell a property in South Florida. Users can learn about new listings, get a detailed description of featured properties, find up-to-date news about the region’s real estate market, and search for their preferred property.



The blog will cover a wide variety of properties, ranging from condos and townhomes to single-family homes and mansions. Several major luxury real estate markets are included, such as Belle Island, Miami Beach Real Estate, and Sunny Isles Beach. The blog will also share details concerning pre-built developments, such as Palau Sunset Harbour, which will allow readers to learn about opportunities in advance.



John Sandberg joined the real estate industry after more than 18 years experience in Wall Street finance and another 25 years as a manager of client negotiations for Bear Stearns. His background is cited as a source in of strength for understanding real estate markets and mediating between buyers and sellers. Additionally, he has been recognized as among the top 5% of most productive agents in the region.



Miami is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and its real estate market is considered is one of the most active and sought after in the world. The South Florida region as a whole has a global reputation for its warm climate, entertainment and shopping venues, and resorts. Subsequently, unlike many real estate markets elsewhere in the country, South Florida real estate has recorded consistent growth and is projected to remain healthy through 2013.