Leading Miami Beach Realtor Providing Consultation on Palau Sunset Harbour Living

Realtor John Sandberg has launched a new section on his website, SandbergProperties.com, which provides extensive consultation on Palau Sunset Harbour, a highly-anticipated preconstruction condo.



The dedicated page includes details on the building’s specifications, features, location, residences, amenities, floor plans, and concept renderings. It’s designed to be comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date, drawing information regularly from reliable industry sources. The section includes details on how to reserve residences in advance, and users may even consult directly with John Sandberg through an innovative live-chat feature.



Palau Sunset Harbour is being developed in the fast-growing Sunset Harbor neighborhood of South Beach. Located on 20th Street and Sunset Drive, the building will be 5 stories and contain 50 units ranging in size from 1 to 3 bedrooms with layout up to 2,456 square feet. It will also house high-end boutiques and cafes in the ground floor. Residences will include impact resistant floor-to-ceiling windows and glass railings on all balconies, professional kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, and floor plans designed for maximum space.



Palau Sunset Harbour promises to contain many amenities, including 320 feet of linear waterfront, a lot size of around 1.26 acres, valet services with internal pick-up/drop-off station, concierge services, waterfront promenade with boat docks, fitness center, rooftop swimming pool with landscaped sun deck, and a private library accessible only by residents. The building’s will be designed and constructed by the renowned Kobi Karp group, which will seek to emphasize contemporary fashions, tropical gardens, and natural lighting.



According to Sandberg Properties’ consultation page, prospective homebuyers can begin securing reservations ahead of the condominium’s completion:



“Those interested in reserving and securing a residence at Palau Sunset Harbour will need to make a 10% deposit in an escrow account with Hyman and Mars LLP. A reservation can be canceled at any time and the reservation holder will be refunded immediately. When the contract is executed, the balance of the 20% deposit is due. An additional 10% deposit is due at the commencement of construction and the final 10% is due upon completion of the top floor of the building. The 60% balance is due at closing.”



More information is available on SandbergProperties.com. Industry analysts have noted that Palau Sunset Harbor is one of the most anticipated preconstruction condos on the market.