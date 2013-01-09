Leading Miami Beach Realtor Releases Information on Pre-Construction Condo: Marina Palms

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Josh Stein, a leading realtor specializing in Miami Beach Condos, has released new and detailed information on Marina Palms Yacht Club and Residences, a pre-construction development located on 17201 Biscayne Blvd in Aventura. Scheduled to open in 2015, the luxury condominium is one of the newest residential properties in the area, and is the subject of much anticipation for its intention to combine nautical living with resort-style amenities.



Once completed, the oceanfront Marina Palms will consist of 468 residences spanning two 22-story towers, each of which will overlook a large marina and the Atlantic Ocean. Units will range from 2 to 4 bedrooms and from 1,821 to 2,421 square feet. Each unit will include the following features: imported European cabinetry, luxury brand bathroom fixtures, world-class appliances, large walk-in closets, and expansive terraces.



When finished, the marina will be able to accommodate up to 112 ships, including yachts as large as 90 feet. It will include a full-time professional dock master, full-service yacht club concierge, fueling services, dockside internet and cable TV, and a well-equipped sundry store.



The Marina Palms will have gated entry, secure parking, and 24-hour professional security and surveillance. Its intended amenities will include high speed elevators, a spa with sauna and treatment rooms, state-of-the-art fitness center, professional exercise studio, news café, clubroom, executive business lounge with conference room, and bar with billiards table. The complex formally promotes outdoor living, with plans to establish a 14 acre green space that will face 750 feet of waterfront. Residents will have the option of engaging in range of water sports that include jet skiing, windsurfing, kayaking, and snorkeling. There will also be an infinity pool, hot tub, and outdoor gourmet kitchen.