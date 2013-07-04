Leading Miami Designer Eyewear Provider Offers Latest Dita, Tag Heuer & Tory Burch Sunglasses

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Specs Appeal Optical, a company specializing in prescription lenses and designer sunglasses for over 10 years, is now offering new releases of Dita, Tag Heuer & Tory Burch sunglasses. The company has also relocated their popular shop to a new location on South Dixie Highway. Specs Appeal Optical is widely known in Miami for offering variety of eyewear brands, including top end luxury brands worn by high profile people and celebrities.



The company’s large collection has been highly praised by its customers who state that finding the most suitable and stylish glasses are never a concern at Specs Appeal Optical. The customers have also complimented their exceptional staff who takes their time with every client and imparts tips on which type of eyewear suits a specific face size and shape. Specs Appeal Optical has now added the luxury brands Dita, Tag Heuer & Tory Burch to their inventory, giving their customers more options to choose from.



Dita eyewear is known for being made from highest quality materials such as titanium, 18K gold, white gold and finest Japanese zyl acetates. Worn by A-list celebrities like Brad Pitt, Jessica Simpson, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lenny Kravitz, Eva Mendez, Jamie Fox and many more, Dita is considered as the zenith in luxury eyewear. Tag Heuer on the other hand has a reputation that is unparalleled. Since its establishment in 1860, Tag Heuer has become one of the most recognizable brands in the world and has been offering products that are innovative and glamorous for over one and half century.



Specs Appeal Optical has two dedicated highly experienced optometrists who ensure that the customers get full individual focus and are prescribed only those lenses that will give them perfect vision and will help improve their eyesight. This personal attention is one of the main reasons why the company has customers who make periodical visits to get their eyes checked, even when they have moved to a different city. This represents the top-notch customer experience offered by Specs Appeal Optical which is not easily forgotten and is always welcoming to all people.



About Specs Appeal Optical

Specs Appeal Optical is one of the leading retailers of designer eyewear. The company is based out of Miami, FL and has been providing prescription lenses and designer sunglasses for over 10 years. Through their online platform, http://www.specsappealoptical.com/, specific details of the extensive line of eyewear for men and women offered by the company can be viewed. Specs Appeal Optical is known for its provision of every popular eyewear brand and for servicing numerous customers including high profile public figures and celebrities.



For more information about Designer Eyewear, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of specsappealoptical.com, please call at 305-256-3937 or email to specsappeal@bellsouth.net.