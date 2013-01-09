Leading Miami Luxury Living Expert Launches Social Media Platform

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Pobiak Properties, a leading realty group specializing in luxury real estate, has expanded into social media in an effort to reach out to clients and prospective homebuyers. Its accounts will be located on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/pages/Pobiak-Properties/) and on Twitter (https://twitter.com/PobiakRealtor).



Each social media platform is among the largest and most active on the internet, and Pobiak Properties is subsequently expected to reach a wide and diverse audience through these accounts. Followers and subscribers will receive regular updates on a variety of relevant topics, including Pobiak Properties news, recent listings, trends in the real estate market, information about certain properties and communities, and more.



Additionally, users can visit pobiakproperties.com for additional information and services, such an advanced search option to locate their preferred property. Prospective sellers can also visit the site for advice, marketing strategies, and resources such as a home evaluation form. The website is designed to for accessibility and ease of use.



Pobiak Properties has been in business for over a decade and consists of David and Rosangela Pobiak. The team is responsible for over $100 million worth of purchases and sales, and is subsequently ranked within the top 1% of realtors worldwide. The group emphasizes their local and global networks, in addition to their utilization of new technology, as major strengths for servicing their clients.



South Florida’s luxury real estate market, which includes Aventura Real Estate, is one of the most active in the world. News sources rank it as among the most popular for homebuyers worldwide. There are thousands of properties available, many of which rank as among the most expensive in the world. As a result, the region is described as being highly competitive by many analysts, leaving homebuyers to contend with many challenges in finding their preferred home.