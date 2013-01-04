Leading Miami Luxury Real Estate Team Launches PobiakPrperties.com

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- South Florida’s luxury real estate market is one of the most active in the world, and is considered the most popular among homebuyers worldwide. There are thousands of properties available, many of which rank as among the most expensive in the world. As a result, the region is described as being highly competitive by many analysts, leaving homebuyers to contend with many challenges in finding their preferred home.



In response to the expansion and popularity of South Florida’s real estate market, particularly within Miami, Aventura-based realtor Pobiak Properties has launched a website (pobiakproperties.com) that will assist both homebuyers and home sellers. The website provides relevant and up-to-date information on the local real estate market, including recent listings and detailed descriptions of featured properties and their communities. Over 32 high-end residential areas are represented, from Miami Bach to Aventura Real Estate, along with 15 luxury condominiums, including Apogee Beach and Continuum I.



Additionally, users can contact Pobiak Properties directly through the website (including through Skype), utilize an advanced search option to locate their preferred property, and obtain information about pre-construction developments years in advance of their completion (in some cases, homebuyers may have the option of placing a down payment on a soon-to-be-completed property). Prospective sellers can also access advice, marketing strategies, and resources such as a home evaluation form. The website is designed to emphasize accessibility and ease of use.



Pobiak Properties consists of David and Rosangela Pobiak, and has been in business for over a decade. The team is responsible for over $100 million worth of purchases and sales, and is subsequently ranked within the top 1% of realtors worldwide. The group emphasizes their local and global networks, in addition to their utilization of new technology, as major strengths for servicing their clients.