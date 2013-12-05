Leading Miami Realtor Mario Ojeda Launches YouTube Channel

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Mario Ojeda, a leading specialist on Miami Luxury Real Estate, has launched a professional YouTube channel that will enhance his real estate services.



The account is composed of high definition and professionally produced videos that provide a concise, informative, and visually-stimulating tour of numerous high-end properties. Some of the most sought after homes available on the market are represented.



This visual medium allows Mario Ojeda to convey greater details about a property would be possible by print; indeed, market research has found videos to be more effective and impactful on audiences in general.



Along with his official website, MarioOjedaRealEstate.com, the new YouTube channel is intended to facilitate the home buying experience of clients, who increasingly rely on the internet as their principal tool. The new account will be particularly welcomed by long distance international clients, who make up a growing proportion of South Florida homebuyers.



This latest internet expansion reflects Mario Ojeda’s innovative and rigorous campaign to engage homebuyers through advanced technology. His website is well known for incorporating various unique features, including a live listing of available properties, an automated weather reporting feature, an advanced search tool, and more.



Mario Ojeda, P.A. is recognized as a top producing Realtor and serves as the executive vice president for Engel and Voelkers Miami. A real estate professional since 2004, he specializes in residential and investment property transactions, serves as an esteemed member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, and holds the prestigious designation of Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist.