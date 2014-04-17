Leading Missouri RV Dealership, Mid America RV, Inc. Receives Better Business Bureau Accreditation

Carthage, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Missouri's top RV dealership, Mid America RV, has been recognized for their continued commitment to provide honest quality sales and service by the Better Business Bureau. The BBB recently gave Mid America RV full accreditation, an award that's a sure sign of trust and confidence in the company's good business practices.



A spokesperson from Mid America RV, commented, “We're very happy to see that the Better Business Bureau has accredited us. Our staff enjoys helping our valued customers become both lifelong friends and loyal customers. We strive to bring the best value for our customer's recreation dollar and do it in a fun, honest, and professional manner and to have the BBB recognize that we conduct business the way it should be done really makes us proud.”



The Better Business Bureau is a nonprofit organization focused on building marketplace trust. They help protect consumers from poorly run businesses, scams and other potential problems. They were founded in 1912 and are widely considered one of the best unbiased judges of business reliability.



Mid America RV, has steadily won the enthusiastic loyalty of their customers since opening their doors so the BBB recognition hasn't come as much of a surprise for those who have already done business with the dealership. Their reputation in taking good care of their customers precedes them.



New RV owner Emily S. from Arkansas said in a review,“When I came in to buy my Rushmore RV I was truly at a loss where to begin. The salespeople at Mid America RV made it so much easier for me. They answered all my questions with a smile. Now months later I know I made a great decision and this is where I'll bring my business again and again. From price, to the caring employees, to the follow up after I bought my RV I can't say enough good things about Mid America.”



The dealership has one of the largest selections of RV's in the four states. From basic to extravagant Mid America RV is very likely to have a RV covering every possibility and at a price point that is affordable. Their skilled sales team prides themselves in helping their clients make a smart decision on which RV best meets their needs.



Some of the most popular RV brands stocked include; the Sunset Trail, Elevation and Rushmore RV's by Crossroads RV; Columbus RV by Palomino and Rockwood RV by Forest River to name just a few. Both new and pre-owned models are available.



Mid America RV also has a very highly regarded and well reviewed full service facility for all RV service, maintenance and warranty needs.



Their Better Business Bureau accreditation can be viewed here



Mid America RV is located at 5439 S. Garrison Carthage, Missouri 64836.



About Us



For more information visit www.midamericarv.com or call 417-358-4640.



For Media Contact:

Company: Mid America RV

Address: 5439 S. Garrison,

City, State, Country: Carthage, Missouri 64836, USA

Phone: 417-358-4640

Website: http://www.midamericarv.com