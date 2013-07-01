Leading Mortgage Planner Chik Quintans from Atlas Mortgage Receives 100% Positive Client Reviews

Lynnwood, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Chik Quintans, a highly experienced mortgage planner who has been serving mortgage clients and real estate agents for over 16 years, has received 100% positive reviews from its clients who have also given him and his team the maximum rating of 5 stars. The clients, comprising of both new home buyers and existing homeowners seeking re-financing options, have stated that Chik Quintans has the friendliest demeanor and always finds the best rates through his extensive connections.



The positive reviews are not a surprise as Chik Quintans is now one of the highly reputed mortgage planners in the country. Mr. Quintans was also named as one of the Top 25 Most Connected Mortgage Professionals by National Mortgage Professional Magazine in 2010, 2011 & 2012. Mr. Quintans and his team work diligently for their clients, ensuring they get the most suitable loans and the hectic mortgage process goes as smoothly as possible.



Professional, responsive, trustworthy, friendly, outstanding and helpful are some of the praises mentioned by the clients in the reviews. The reviews state that Chik Quintans MLO-86133 and his team confirm that all details and the loan process are absolutely understood by their clients. One client who has used Team CQ for purchasing two new homes and two re-finances has stated “We Would Never Use Anyone Else” and has complimented the team’s honesty, well-informed advice, client communication and passion. Another client who has purchased his first home with the help of Team CQ has stated “I couldn’t be happier with their hard work” and elaborated that despite his unconventional financial situation, Chik Quintans and his team were able to find a suitable mortgage.



All reviews and the mortgage services offered by Chik Quintans TeamCQ Atlas Mortgage can be viewed on their website. Information on types of home loans and techniques on how to avail the best rates is also published on the website, which acts as a comprehensive resource for gaining knowledge about mortgage.



About Atlas Mortgage

Atlas Mortgage is one of the leading companies that provides various mortgage services to new home buyers and existing homeowners. Atlas Mortgage is a division of Pinnacle Capital Mortgage Corporation NMLS-81395 CL-81395 which was recently ranked in the Top 10 Mortgage Lenders in the U.S. by Scotsman Guide. Chik Quintans is a highly experienced member of Atlas Mortgage, who has been serving mortgage clients and real estate agents for over 16 years. Through the online platform, http://teamcq.com/, details regarding the mortgage services offered by Chik Quintans and his team can be viewed.



For more information about Mortgage Services, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of teamcq.com, please visit the contact us page of the website or email to support@teamcq.com.