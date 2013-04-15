Leading Moving Service Company Georgetown Moving and Storage Co. Launches New Website Features

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Transferring to a new home can be demanding; and as far as logistics is concerned, being able to move furniture and equipment safely is considered one of the most challenging aspects when transferring homes. Commercial moves are no different, especially when sensitive equipments are involved; so whether it’s moving just for a few blocks or a major interstate transfer, many people are now considering hiring a professional moving service compared to just doing it themselves.



GeorgeTownMoving.com, a leading moving service company in Washington DC has recently launched new features in their website that are designed to answer the need of their growing number of customers who are seeking fast, efficient and reliable service. According to a report from ConsumerAffairs.com, the GAO (Government Accountability Office) is looking closely at the FMSCA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration), a division of the Department of Transportation because of numerous customer reports regarding notorious operations of some deceitful moving companies:



“Many times, moving companies will quote one price and then double or even triple it after crossing a state line. If the individual refuses to meet the movers demands, the company often takes the possessions hostage until the increased rate is paid, according to the report.



Although this appears highly illegal, there are in fact few protections for consumers once they cross a state line. ConsumerAffairs.com has received almost 400 complaints about moving companies.” says Joseph S. Enoch in his article from ConsumerAffairs.com News. This report explains why people are now being extra careful when dealing with moving companies.



http://www.GeorgetownMoving.com new website features are designed to help customers have peace of mind knowing that they will be hiring a fully authorized company and have the ability to know from the beginning what they can expect if they choose their services. Their new website features are:



- Live Chat – Customers will be able to chat with a live representative who can immediately answer all their questions and concerns

- Updated Online Store – Featuring items that customers may order individually

- Updated About Page – Customers can view their credentials, awards and licenses proving they are a legitimate and dependable company



With these new website features, the team behind GeorgeTownMoving.com is optimistic that this will add more confidence to their customers in choosing them for their moving and storage needs. For more information on these exciting new features, visit their website today or contact their representative for further details.



About www.georgetownmoving.com

Georgetown Moving Storage Company is a renowned local residential and commercial moving service in Washington DC. They also extend their services in Arlington, Arlington Virginia, Alexandria, Fairfax and Bethesda Maryland. They provide full or partial packing, moving and space storage unit services for house, apartment and local offices.



Contact

Steve Webster

info@georgetownmoving.com

(703) 889-8899