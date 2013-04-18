Leading Multimedia Software Company Updates Its 100% Free YouTube Downloader for Mac

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- iSkysoft Studio, a company dedicated in providing various multimedia software for Windows and Mac platforms, has recently launched the latest version of its popular software Free YouTube Downloader for Mac. The company is also providing trial versions of its other elite software to demonstrate the capability and effectiveness of their products. The Free YouTube Downloader which was initially launched to showcase the expertise of iSkysoft Studio in creating multimedia software has gained immense success and is now in its 4th version.



The media spokesperson of iSkysoft Studio quoted on the additions to the latest version, “We have launched the 4th version of Free YouTube Downloader for Mac and have added certain features to enhance its performance. The latest version now has support for YouTube channels, playlists and users’ video with additional download buttons. Another major update is the ability to download all types of videos directly from Facebook, a feature that was demanded by our consumers. Certain minor bugs have been fixed and downloading from websites other than YouTube such as Dailymotion, Videobash, CBC, BBC etc is now further improved. The latest version is now available on our website.”



iSkysoft Studio had established itself in 2004 and was initially focused on Windows based software only. However the realization that multimedia solutions to Mac platform was limited, the company started to create software for both operating systems. Despite their comprehensive free YouTube video downloader for Mac, the company has variety of other multimedia software that has impressed critics and consumer alike. The video, PDF and Apple devices’ tools for Mac offered by iSkysoft Studio have been considered one of the best in the industry and have received very high ratings amongst leading software review sites.



Other than the free download YouTube videos Mac software, the company provides trial version of all other products they offer, which displays the confidence they have in their products. iSkysoft Studio informed that they want their customers to clearly comprehend what they are providing and get a sense of how the software operates before making their purchase. The consumers of the software have appreciated this provision as they feel more confident and buy the products with assurance.



About iSkysoft Studio

iSkysoft Studio is one of the leading companies that provides multimedia software for Windows and Mac platforms. Through their website details of the software offered by the company can be viewed and their trial versions can be downloaded. The company is known for providing a 100% free software, the YouTube Downloader for Mac and Windows.



