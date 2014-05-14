Leading Multiple Sclerosis Conference for Healthcare Professionals Launches Mobile App

Hackensack, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The 2014 Cooperative Meeting of CMSC (Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers) & ACTRIMS® (Americas Committee for the Research and Treatment in Multiple Sclerosis) has introduced a mobile app that attendees can use to make their visit to the event an even more productive experience. This leading conference for healthcare professionals and researchers involved in MS clinical care and research, will take place May 28-31, 2014 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, TX.



The free mobile app is a convenient guide for viewing and selecting education sessions, creating a personal conference agenda, highlighting exhibitors, and messaging or arranging meetings with other attendees. The app will also keep attendees up to date on event news and networking opportunities, with real- time access to social media sites and conference updates.



The app is compatible with iPhones, iPads, iPod Touches and Android devices and can be downloaded as “CSMC ACTRIMS” from the Apple App Store, Android Marketplace, Google Play Store or http://m.guidebook.com/app/CMSC14. Windows Phone 7 and Blackberry users can also access the same information via a mobile site at m.guidebook.com.??



“CMSC is pleased to offer attendees from the healthcare profession this enhanced tool that will maximize their time at the four day conference,” said June Halper, MSN, APN-C, MSCN, FAAN, Chief Executive Officer, CMSC. “We strongly encourage all attendees to download this free app and take advantage of its interactive features that will facilitate greater interaction amongst the MS experts and healthcare community gathered at our annual conference.”



The 2014 Cooperative Meeting of CMSC & ACTRIMS® will include a robust agenda of opening lectures from some of the top minds in MS care and research, workshops, symposia, roundtables, and networking opportunities. The conference also provides CME for physicians as well as continuing education credits for nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, and social workers. Independently supported satellite programs will also offer additional accredited learning opportunities in multiple sclerosis.



The 2014 Cooperative Meeting of CMSC & ACTRIMS® is the only event in North America that provides healthcare professionals, from a wide range of disciplines, with the latest information, treatment advancements, and research in comprehensive care in multiple sclerosis. For more information on the CMSC & ACTRIMS Meeting and to register, visit: www.cmsc-actrims.org.



About CMSC

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals and researchers. The CMSC’s mission is to promote quality multiple sclerosis care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 7,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to multiple sclerosis care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe.



CMSC’s and IOMSN’s official, peer-reviewed journal, the International Journal of MS Care (IJMSC), publishes high-quality research, reviews, and consensus papers on a broad range of clinical topics of interest to MS healthcare professionals, and is mailed to its membership at no charge. All IJMSC content is available at http://ijmsc.org. For more information on the CMSC, visit www.mscare.org.